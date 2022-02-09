Josh Askew celebrates a Salford City goal during his time with the club.

Boss Billy Heath has dipped into the transfer market to bolster his playing squad by acquiring the services of Askew who recently had his contract with the the Seals mutually terminated.

The Reds' new addition boasts plenty of National League North experience after originally coming through the ranks at Blackburn Rovers.

Askew signed for Salford City under managers Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley for the 2017/18 National League North season.

He remained at the Peninsula Stadium for three seasons, making a number of first team appearances and enjoying successful loan spells at divisional rivals Curzon Ashton and Ashton United.

After being released by Salford, Askew spent three months at Boston United between September and December 2020 before reuniting with co-managers Johnson and Morley at Chester FC.

The defender made three appearances for the Blues during the curtailed 2019/20 season, scoring once in a 3-0 win over AFC Telford United.

Askew then spent a short spell with Northern Premier League Division One West outfit Clitheroe in August 2021, making two appearances before returning to Chester.

The 23-year-old made his debut in Tuesday night's clash with Kettering Town.