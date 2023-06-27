News you can trust since 1855
Former Rotherham United, Portsmouth, Plymouth Argyle, Bristol City and Grimsby Town star signs for Alfreton Town

​Alfreton Town have made two more signings ahead of the new National League North season.
By Mark Duffy
Published 27th Jun 2023, 15:50 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 15:51 BST

Experienced striker Ryan Taylor and midfielder Declan Howe have signed for the Reds as boss Billy Heath continues to get his squad together with pre-season friendlies beginning this weekend with Sheffield Wednesday visiting the Impact Arena.

Taylor most recently played for Grimsby Town in the EFL and broke Wrexham hearts during the 21/22 National League play-offs when he scored a late equaliser before Grimsby went on to win 5-4 at the Racecourse Ground.

He's also featured for the likes of Oxford United, Plymouth Argyle, Rotherham United and Bristol City as well as former FA Cup winners Portsmouth in a career filled with EFL experience

Ryan Taylor in action for Grimsby Town. Photo: Getty Images.Ryan Taylor in action for Grimsby Town. Photo: Getty Images.
On signing for the Reds, Taylor said: “I’m delighted to get the deal done and really looking forward to the challenge ahead.

"The squad did really well last season and hopefully I can add a bit of experience to the group and improve on what was achieved."

Howe is no stranger to Derbyshire football, having been a prolific scorer for Staveley Miners Welfare in the 2021/22 season.

From there, he was a regular scorer for Cleethorpes Town in the Northern Premier League before ending last season on National League North side Darlington.

He started his career at Scunthorpe and then went to Doncaster before a spell coaching in the USA.

He said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to have signed for Alfreton Town. It’s a great opportunity for me and I look forward to playing my part to contribute to the club’s success and we can kick on from reaching the play-offs last season.

“The gaffer is second to none in the National League North and I know he will improve my game in all aspects.

“I’m excited to show all the Alfreton staff, players and fans what I’m all about."

