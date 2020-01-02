Former Rotherham United manager Ronnie Moore applies for Chesterfield manager's job

Ronnie Moore has applied to become the new manager of Chesterfield.

The 66-year-old, who has managed more than 750 matches in his career, has put his name in the hat after the sacking of John Sheridan today.

He has previously managed Rotherham United, Oldham Athletic, Tranmere Rovers and Hartlepool United.

He led The Millers to two promotions, saved Oldham and Hartlepool from relegation and reached the play-offs with Tranmere.

His most recent spell in management came in 2016 when he was in charge of Eastleigh in the National League where he went unbeaten in his first 10 games in charge.

The experienced manager has applied for the Chesterfield job in the past but was unsuccessful.

Sheridan was sacked today with Chesterfield third bottom of the National League and five points from safety.

Former Spireites academy manager John Pemberton has returned to the club as caretaker manager for this Saturday’s match against Sutton United.