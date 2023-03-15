Former Reading, Norwich City, Bristol City and Swansea City star Leroy Lita is loving life at Ilkeston Town

Leroy Lita has scored ten goals in ten games at Ilkeston. Photo by Craig Lamont.

​Lita arrived in Derbyshire from divisional rivals Hednesford in January and has scored ten goals in ten games so far.

And Lita, who played in the Premier League with Reading and Swansea and extensively in the Championship with Middlesbrough and Norwich City among others, says he feels he has plenty left in the tank yet.

The Robins are managed by former Nottingham Forest and Derby County star Jamie Ward and, and speaking to Ilkeston Town TV, Lita said: “I feel great. I’m really enjoying my time here and being around professionals which is what I've been used to throughout my career.

"Training has been brilliant in a good environment and with good people around too so I’m enjoying my football.

"I love football and am able to still play at a good level so I want to do that as much as I can before I finish.

"I look after myself and as long as I can make an impact on the team I’ll always put myself out there. If I make myself look silly then maybe it’ll be time to move on but right now I feel like I’ve got plenty in the tank.”

Lita says he’s enjoying passing on his experience to the younger players at Ilkeston.