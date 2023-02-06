Former Plymouth Argyle, Exeter City, Dagenham and Redbridge and Chesterfield defender signs for club in America
Former Chesterfield defender Luke Croll has signed for a club in America.
The 28-year-old has penned a deal with third-tier side North Carolina FC in USL League One, which gets underway in March.
Head coach, John Bradford, said: “We are ecstatic to bring in a player of Luke’s quality and experience into North Carolina FC. He is a player that has a strong resume within English professional football, and I believe he will be a top defender in USL League One. Talking with Luke, I’m excited for what he will bring to our club, both on and off the field. He is in the prime of his career and intent on competing for championships, which aligns with our club’s vision for the 2023 season and the future.”
The centre-back joined the Spireites in November 2021 on a free transfer and made 12 appearances, scoring once, before leaving last summer.
His last Blues appearance came in the 2-2 draw at Stockport County last February when he suffered a bad knee injury and he did not feature again.
Croll came through the ranks at Crystal Palace and also played for Plymouth Argyle, Exeter City and Dagenham and Redbridge.