Head coach, John Bradford, said: “We are ecstatic to bring in a player of Luke’s quality and experience into North Carolina FC. He is a player that has a strong resume within English professional football, and I believe he will be a top defender in USL League One. Talking with Luke, I’m excited for what he will bring to our club, both on and off the field. He is in the prime of his career and intent on competing for championships, which aligns with our club’s vision for the 2023 season and the future.”