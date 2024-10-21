Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Matlock Town have confirmed the signing of experienced midfielder Fouad Bachirou.

The 34-year-old is a Comoros international and has a wealth of experience behind him.

Fouad began his career at French football giants Paris Saint-Germain in 2008, where he played in the CFA side in the French third division.

He transferred to Greenock Morton in July 2010 after a trial spell at the club and would go on to play over 100 times for the Scottish side.

Real Sociedad's Brais Mendez (L) is challenged by Omonoia Nicosia's Fouad Bachirou during a UEFA Europa League match in 2022. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP) (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA/AFP via Getty Images)

A spell in Sweden would follow as Bachirou joined Graham Potter's Östersunds FK where he featured 80 times, earning himself a move to Malmö FF with whom he would become a Allsvenskan champion in 2020, lifting the trophy of the top league in the Swedish game.

His performances for Malmö FF caught the eye of Nottingham Forest and he would make the move to the Midlands for the 20/21 season but was limited to a handful of appearances after a change in management.

In August 2021, Bachirou joined Cypriot First Division side Omonia Nicosia where in a three-year spell, he would lift the Cypriot Cup twice. Following the conclusion of the 23/24 season, he would depart Omonia and move back to the UK.

Born in France, Bachirou represents Comoros at international level, playing 41 times including during AFCON 2022 where the Coelacanths would reach the round of 16.

He is not expected to be available for selection for Tuesday’s game with Warrington Rylands but it is hoped he can be included against Macclesfield FC a week later.