The striker made 30 appearances for the Spireites across two seasons, helping them stay up in 2020 and then reach the play-offs in 2021.

Tyson messaged Danny Webb and Liam Mandeville, who were both at the club when he was there, congratulating them on their National League title triumph.

"I am so proud of Chesterfield,” he told the DT. “I wish we could have done it while I was there. We came close but I don’t think we were ready a couple of years ago.”

Tyson, who has fond memories of the Town supporters, played a lot of his career in the Championship but he did also experience League Two with Wycombe Wanderers and he is backing the Blues to have another successful campaign.

He said: “They are ready to compete in League Two and I don’t just mean stay up – I think they can get the play-offs.”

Tyson, who turns 42 on Saturday, has been playing part-time football this season with Ilkeston Town, Basford United and Long Eaton United, who were relegated, which could mean his 22-year career ends on a ‘sad’ note, he explained.

The former Nottingham Forest and Derby County says there is a ‘question mark’ about whether he will continue to play football again next season, rating it as a ‘slim chance’, because he has other things going on.

The forward thinks he might have to ‘cut ties’ with football now. Although he still loves the sport, which he started playing when he was just eight, he feels the ‘fun’ element has been dragged out of the game by others.

Tyson said that part-time football has been a ‘shock to the system’ and that he could never be a manager or a coach because of all the ‘politics’ in the sport.

But, although his football career might not be ending how he would have hoped, Tyson has got an exciting opportunity ahead of him with Mini Athletics, a franchise which helps build physical, cognitive and social skills for children through exercise. His own project will be based in Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire and will be up and running by September.

Tyson’s mum sadly passed away at the end of 2022 and athletics was always close to her heart so it is something that has a lot of meaning to him.