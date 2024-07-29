Former Northampton Town, Barrow and Brackley Town striker joins Alfreton Town
Moyo (29) spent last season at National League North rivals Chorley and has experience of The EFL, National League, National League North, Scottish Premiership and Scottish Championship.
The Zimbabwean international started his career at Northampton Town after coming over to the UK from a tough and difficult upbringing in his native Zimbabwe. While at Northampton Moyo formed a strike partnership with England Striker Ivan Toney after they were both in the youth set up there.
Moyo enjoyed loan spells at a number of clubs from the Cobblers including Kettering, Corby, Stamford and lastly Conference North side Brackley Town with whom he decided to sign for permanently after being released by Northampton.
Moyo enjoyed a fruitful spell at the Saints making over 120 appearances over three seasons and scoring 21 goals. After leaving Brackley Moyo played for Hemel Hempstead and St Albans City in National League South.Ahead of the 2019/20 campaign Moyo moved North of the border to Scottish Premiership side Hamilton Academical. Moyo enjoyed a successful three year spell in Scotland which included tallying the higest number of assists in the Scottish Championship in the 2021/22 season.More recently Moyo played in the football League for Barrow after his release from Hamilton. Last season Moyo signed for chorley after enjoying a short spell at National League side Barnet.
