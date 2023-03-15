The 44-year-old, who was capped 33 times by the Three Lions, has been spotted at the club on matchdays season and his presence in pre-match warm-ups has become more visible in recent weeks.

His last coaching role was as Ipswich Town under-23s manager when Paul Cook was the first-team boss at Portman Road. Dyer resigned from that role in March 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about Cook in an interview with East Anglian Daily Times last year, Dyer said: "I really liked Paul Cook. I really liked his energy. He warmed to me straight away. We just kind of gravitated towards each other. Was I sorry to see him leave? Yes. But that's the nature of this game. If results aren't coming you can lose your job. I didn't leave the football club because Paul Cook got sacked."

Kieron Dyer pictured playing for Newcastle United.

Dyer, who has been working towards securing his Pro Licence and A Licence coaching badges, made more than 300 appearances during his 17-year playing career. He played for Ipswich, Newcastle United, West Ham United, Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough.