News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
-13 minutes ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
2 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
2 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
3 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023

Former Newcastle United, West Ham United and Ipswich Town midfielder helping coaching team at Chesterfield

Former England midfielder Kieron Dyer is giving a helping hand in the coaching set-up at Chesterfield.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:39 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 11:39 GMT

The 44-year-old, who was capped 33 times by the Three Lions, has been spotted at the club on matchdays season and his presence in pre-match warm-ups has become more visible in recent weeks.

His last coaching role was as Ipswich Town under-23s manager when Paul Cook was the first-team boss at Portman Road. Dyer resigned from that role in March 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking about Cook in an interview with East Anglian Daily Times last year, Dyer said: "I really liked Paul Cook. I really liked his energy. He warmed to me straight away. We just kind of gravitated towards each other. Was I sorry to see him leave? Yes. But that's the nature of this game. If results aren't coming you can lose your job. I didn't leave the football club because Paul Cook got sacked."

Kieron Dyer pictured playing for Newcastle United.
Kieron Dyer pictured playing for Newcastle United.
Kieron Dyer pictured playing for Newcastle United.
Most Popular

Dyer, who has been working towards securing his Pro Licence and A Licence coaching badges, made more than 300 appearances during his 17-year playing career. He played for Ipswich, Newcastle United, West Ham United, Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough.

Dyer has spoken in the past about having a rare condition which requires a liver transplant but thankfully has said he is in good health.

Kieron DyerPaul CookNewcastle UnitedWest Ham UnitedIpswich TownChesterfieldEngland