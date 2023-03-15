Former Newcastle United, West Ham United and Ipswich Town midfielder helping coaching team at Chesterfield
Former England midfielder Kieron Dyer is giving a helping hand in the coaching set-up at Chesterfield.
The 44-year-old, who was capped 33 times by the Three Lions, has been spotted at the club on matchdays season and his presence in pre-match warm-ups has become more visible in recent weeks.
His last coaching role was as Ipswich Town under-23s manager when Paul Cook was the first-team boss at Portman Road. Dyer resigned from that role in March 2022.
Speaking about Cook in an interview with East Anglian Daily Times last year, Dyer said: "I really liked Paul Cook. I really liked his energy. He warmed to me straight away. We just kind of gravitated towards each other. Was I sorry to see him leave? Yes. But that's the nature of this game. If results aren't coming you can lose your job. I didn't leave the football club because Paul Cook got sacked."
Dyer, who has been working towards securing his Pro Licence and A Licence coaching badges, made more than 300 appearances during his 17-year playing career. He played for Ipswich, Newcastle United, West Ham United, Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough.
Dyer has spoken in the past about having a rare condition which requires a liver transplant but thankfully has said he is in good health.