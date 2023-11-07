Spireites coach Kieron Dyer is on the mend after his successful liver transplant.

The 44-year-old was diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis, a chronic liver condition that has no cure, in 2019.

He had a successful operation in September and in a statement he said it was ‘life-changing’ for him.

The former England midfielder was pictured for the first time since his op at Chesterfield’s FA Cup win against Portsmouth on Sunday. The images, released by the club, show him in good spirits, smiling with fans and with fellow coach Gary Roberts.

Although he isn’t back working yet, his attendance at the game shows he is making good progress. While he was in hospital, he still watched every Spireites game. In time, Dyer hopes to make a full recovery and return to his coaching and media work.

Dyer was capped 33 times by England, and he also played for his hometown club Ipswich Town, and well as making 200 appearances for Newcastle United.