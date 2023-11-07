Former Newcastle United and Ipswich Town midfielder on mend after successful liver transplant
The 44-year-old was diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis, a chronic liver condition that has no cure, in 2019.
He had a successful operation in September and in a statement he said it was ‘life-changing’ for him.
The former England midfielder was pictured for the first time since his op at Chesterfield’s FA Cup win against Portsmouth on Sunday. The images, released by the club, show him in good spirits, smiling with fans and with fellow coach Gary Roberts.
Although he isn’t back working yet, his attendance at the game shows he is making good progress. While he was in hospital, he still watched every Spireites game. In time, Dyer hopes to make a full recovery and return to his coaching and media work.
Dyer was capped 33 times by England, and he also played for his hometown club Ipswich Town, and well as making 200 appearances for Newcastle United.
He said last month: "I know that the liver I have been given has come from someone of a similar age to myself and that is truly heartbreaking. It is the generosity and kindness of others that gives those in my position a chance, and I will ensure I make the most of it. The gratitude I feel for the position I find myself in, has no bounds and I feel blessed to leave hospital feeling healthier than ever.”