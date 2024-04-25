Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ellie Yates, a volunteer for the club’s in-house 1866 Sport radio station, and co-founder of the LGBTQ+ supporters group, Rainbow Spireites, was left stunned by the incredibly generous gesture.

It all came about when Ellie and fellow 1866 Sport volunteer, Phil Tooley, were about to interview Dyer on the show the day before Chesterfield sealed the title against Boreham Wood in March.

Ellie explained: “Kieron asked how long I'd been supporting Chesterfield. I told him since I was four, so 26 years now, and he said 'we get our medals a bit later than the players, but I tell you what, when mine comes you can have it.' I was very shocked, not only was I about to interview Kieron Dyer but he's just said I can have his National League winners’ medal!”

Spireites coach Kieron Dyer gave Ellie Yates his National League winners medla.

True to his word, when Dyer received his medal, after the last day of the season against Maidenhead United, he handed it over. And what makes it even more generous is that even though he won individual accolades in his career, he never managed to win any team awards, so this was his first.

She said: “Of course I wasn't going to forget he had said that, but I wasn't going to remind him either! I didn't expect him to come straight up to the press box and hand it to me whilst we were live on air, making me cry!”

The medal is of course locked away in a safe location and it is a day and gesture that Ellie will never forget.

