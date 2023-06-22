The 31-year-old, who made 36 appearances in the Championship last season, can play in midfield or central defence.

Naylor said: “It’s a great opportunity for me to come home. With what is going on at the club, it’s an exciting time.

“The gaffer is an experienced manager who has managed some big teams and been promoted a few times. I nearly signed for him at Wigan and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Tom Naylor has signed a three year deal after leaving Wigan Athletic.

Naylor has played for the likes of Derby County, Burton Albion and Portsmouth. He was with Wigan since the summer of 2021.

