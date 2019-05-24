Former loanee Haydn Hollis signs for Chesterfield on a permanent basis

Chesterfield have signed 2018/19 season loanee Haydn Hollis on a permanent basis.

The centre-half, released by Forest Green Rovers this summer, has signed a 12-month deal at the Proact.

Hollis joined the Spireites on loan last August and played 35 times in the defence under first Martin Allen and then John Sheridan.

He formed a partnership with Will Evans and earned praise from Sheridan for his performances from January.

The 26-year-old admitted towards the end of the season that he saw Chesterfield as an ideal next club.

Selston-based Hollis played for Sheridan before at Notts County, where his career began.

He counts Barrow and Darlington among his past loan clubs and left Notts for Forest Green in January 2018.

Hollis is Sheridan’s first signing of the summer.