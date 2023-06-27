Spireites supporters are some of the best in the business at this particular skill, and they have once again solved the case.

A video of Chesterfield’s squad in their week-long training camp in Portugal was uploaded to the club’s official social media channels on Monday. A quick glance shows nothing unusual, with players in two groups taking part in a bit of keep-ball. The footage quality is grainy, but that didn’t stop the budding Sherlock Holmes’ among the fanbase from spotting a potential trialist in former Liverpool and Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe.

We’ve checked it out, and although it is unknown whether he is on trial or just undergoing some fitness work, we believe it is him.

Jordon Ibe. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

So here’s a look at his career so far…

TEENAGE SENSATION

Ibe was released by Charlton Athletic before he joined Wycombe Wanderers aged 12. He broke into the Chairboys’ first-team when he was just 15 and he found the net on his league debut against Sheffield Wednesday in a League One clash in October 2011, 10 days short of his 16th birthday. Before that, he had reportedly been attracting interest from Manchester United.

DREAM MOVE

The winger’s performances and potential caught the eye of Liverpool, who paid a fee to secure his services in December 2011.

Gary Waddock, who was manager of Wycombe at the time, said: "It's a fantastic move for him. He's a phenomenal talent which is why we gave him a chance to show what he can do at first-team level.

"Obviously we wanted to keep him, but we didn't want to stand in the way of an opportunity he deserves. I have no doubt in my mind that he will go on to become a big star.”

BIG MONEY

Whilst at Liverpool he was loaned out to Birmingham City and Derby County to gain more experience. In May 2015, he was given a new ‘long-term’ contract at Anfield but he struggled to break into the Reds’ first-team, making 58 appearances in five years, before departing for Bournemouth, who paid a club record £15m fee for the then 20-year-old.

RELEASED

He made almost 100 appearances for the Cherries, but he reportedly struggled for consistency and was released at the end of his four-year contract, despite the huge sum Bournemouth had paid for him.

STRUGGLES

After leaving Bournemouth, Ibe returned to Derby County but the move did not work out for him, making just one appearance, and his contract was cancelled by mutual consent in July 2021, despite still having a year to run. Earlier in the year, in January, he bravely spoke about his battle with depression, saying he was in a ‘dark place.’

MOVE ABROAD

In January 2022, Ibe signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Turkish second division side Adanaspor, but he did not make an appearance for them before departing.

CURRENT SITUATION