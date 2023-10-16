Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 27-year-old former Liverpool, Bournemouth and Derby County winger spent time on trial with the Spireites in their pre-season training camp in Portugal. However, a decision was soon made to let him move on and he did not play any minutes in any of the friendlies.

But Ibe, who was bought by Bournemouth for £15m in 2016, has got himself a club in the National League, signing for Ebbsfleet United, who are currently 16th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just want to get back out there, show people what I can do again and play football,” Ibe told EUFC.co.uk. I’ve worked hard to be in a position where I am able to focus on football and believe in myself and my ability to contribute on the pitch. Being back out there is where I love to be and where I’m most happy but I needed to be healthy and prepared to give myself that chance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordon Ibe. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"The way Ebbsfleet have helped me and put a process in place so I can be ready has been really supportive. I came in and have had to back myself and prove I’m here to succeed to earn my chance. The gaffer and staff have built up my fitness to the point where I’m ready to go with a ball and I’m really pleased to be able to concentrate on my game while at the same time being really supported.”

Ebbsfleet manager Dennis Kutrieb said he was ‘delighted’ to add Ibe to his squad.

“This is a signing that will generate a lot of discussion outside our club but for us and for Jordon it is only about Ebbsfleet United and getting him back on the pitch to show us what we know he can do,” he said. “Starting or bringing Jordon into the squad is not something we have rushed into because we have had him here with us for a while, getting to know us and his new teammates and waiting until he is ready to play again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad