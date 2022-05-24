The 36-year-old will add good striking options to Martin Carruthers’ side, his career having seen him make over 500 professional appearances in the Football League and score over 100 goals.

Having begun his career at Leicester City, he enjoyed spells at numerous clubs including Rochdale, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Nottingham Forest, Oldham Athletic, Barnsley, Burton Albion and Chesterfield.

And Carruthers is delighted to have him on board.

Chris O'Grady was most recently with Bolton Wanderers.

He said: “Chris is an excellent addition to our squad and brings with him a wealth of experience.

"He is a big, powerful unit and super fit, he will certainly be of huge benefit to our current strikers who will all be able to learn and develop from Chris this season.

"He will give us different attacking options and I’m sure will bring plenty of goals to the team.