The 36-year-old, who left the Spireites a year ago, has joined Derbyshire neighbours Buxton, of the National League North.

The Bucks finished 11th last season, narrowly missing out on the play-offs by one point.

‘Westy’ signs on the dotted line after winning the National League North title with AFC Fylde last season, making 22 appearances. He departed at the end of the campaign.

Curtis Weston.

During his time at Chesterfield he made more than 150 appearances, helping them reach the play-offs twice, as well as captaining the side and being named the Player of the Year in 2020.

Announcing his arrival, Buxton said: “We are delighted to confirm the signing of midfielder Curtis Weston.