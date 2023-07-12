The 20-year-old striker, who is a free agent after leaving Ipswich Town, has featured in all of the Spireites’ three pre-season games.

He came off the bench at half-time against Matlock Town and scored, started at Alfreton Town and was lively and put in another bright performance as a second-half substitute against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curtis is a centre-forward but he has been playing out wide for Town so far but he has still impressed with his enthusiasm, energy and ability to make things happen.

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook. Picture: Getty.

Blues fans should get another look at him on Saturday when Sheffield United visit the SMH Group Stadium.

When asked what happens next with him, coach Danny Webb told the DT: “I think it is a continuation of training, when he came in he had done no training with a team, so he is still finding his feet.

"He has been doing some extra work with the fitness team every day in training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad