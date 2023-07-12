News you can trust since 1855
Former Ipswich Town youngster to stay at Chesterfield on trial for longer period

Trialist Harley Curtis is stay at Chesterfield for a bit longer at least.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 12th Jul 2023, 07:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 07:42 BST

The 20-year-old striker, who is a free agent after leaving Ipswich Town, has featured in all of the Spireites’ three pre-season games.

He came off the bench at half-time against Matlock Town and scored, started at Alfreton Town and was lively and put in another bright performance as a second-half substitute against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night.

Curtis is a centre-forward but he has been playing out wide for Town so far but he has still impressed with his enthusiasm, energy and ability to make things happen.

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook. Picture: Getty.Chesterfield manager Paul Cook. Picture: Getty.
Chesterfield manager Paul Cook. Picture: Getty.
Blues fans should get another look at him on Saturday when Sheffield United visit the SMH Group Stadium.

When asked what happens next with him, coach Danny Webb told the DT: “I think it is a continuation of training, when he came in he had done no training with a team, so he is still finding his feet.

"He has been doing some extra work with the fitness team every day in training.

"It will be the manager’s decision but from my point of view, and us as staff, he is a great kid, he has done some really good things in games and in training and hopefully we will get to see a bit more of him as the weeks go on.”

