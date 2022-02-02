The 54-year-old, who achieved great success at Chesterfield in his previous spell at the club between 2012 and 2015, is believed to be very interested in coming back after leaving almost seven years ago.

The potential appointment is muddied by the ongoing situation with James Rowe and it remains to be seen how a return for Cook could work, but there is a growing sense that it is more than just a possibility.

If it comes off, it would be a huge coup for Town to attract a manager with such an impressive CV and who is regularly linked with some of the top jobs in the Football League.

If Cook does return, he is likely to bring in former Spireite Gary Roberts, who was his first-team coach at his last job at League One Ipswich Town, with him.

A potential return for much-adored ‘Cookie’, a three-times title winner with Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan, would give the Blues a massive boost going into the second-half of the season as they bid to make a return to the Football League after four years away.

In his previous spell at the Spireites Cook won the League Two title and guided them to the League One play-offs and a Johnstone’s Paint Trophy final before leaving to join Portsmouth.

His last job at Ipswich Town ended in December after he was sacked following nine months in charge.