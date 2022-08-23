Former Ipswich Town man makes positive claim about Chesterfield after unbeaten start to season
Armando Dobra is backing Chesterfield to only get ‘stronger’ as the season progresses.
The Spireites are unbeaten in their first four games with two wins and two draws.
Dobra, 21, has got a goal and two assists to his name and is a fans’ favourite already after joining on a free transfer from Ipswich Town in the summer.
The Albanian under-21 international worked with manager Paul Cook at Portman Road and he was instrumental in him coming to the Blues.
“I have settled in really well, obviously I know the gaffer from Ipswich and Robbo (Gary Roberts) as well,” he said.
“I understand the style of play from Ipswich so I have got it quite well.
“The town is really nice and the players are very good so I have settled in quite well.
“It is a big club in this league and when I went to play in the stadium I was amazed at how good it was, the facilities are amazing. I am really happy to be here.
“The stadium, the manager and the ambitions for the season made me want to come here.”
Dobra grabbed a goal and an assist on his debut at Dorking Wanderers on the opening day of the season and created another goal in last week’s win against Wrexham.
The youngster is one of 13 new signings but the team appears to have gelled well so far.
“We are a close group, a new team and over the course of the season we are only going to get stronger.” Dobra explained.
Chesterfield led 2-0 at Notts County on Saturday but were pegged back to 2-2 and had to settle for a point.
“I thought we did really well, I thought we looked a threat going forward,” Dobra added.
“We went 2-0 up so it is disappointing not to get the win but it is a good point away from home.
“We are pleased with the four points (against Wrexham and Notts County). We would have liked to have got all six but against these two sides who are going to be up there it is not a bad return.”