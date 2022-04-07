The popular former Blues midfielder is back at the club as first-team coach.

The 38-year-old was also first-team coach under Cook at Ipswich Town last year.

Roberts played for Chesterfield between 2013 and 2015, making 89 appearances and scoring 19 goals, helping them to win the League Two title, reach the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy final and make the League One play-offs.

Gary Roberts is back at the Spireites. Picture: Tina Jenner

As well as at Town, Roberts won honours as a player with Accrington Stanley, Huddersfield Town, Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic.

Roberts, who has already been on the training ground with the squad, joins Chesterfield with seven games remaining of the National League season.