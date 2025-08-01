Janoi Donacien. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Jonai Donacien and Enda Stevens are still with Chesterfield, it has been confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Ipswich Town defender Donacien signed for the Spireites on a short-term deal in January but was ruled out for the rest of the season in March after suffering a hamstring injury. The club listed him as a player they were ‘in negotiations with’ at the end of the campaign. At the moment he is still working his way back to full fitness and then a decision will probably be taken after that.

“He is getting closer to fitness,” assistant manager Danny Webb told BBC Radio Sheffield. “Obviously he got injured playing for us so it is only right that he does his rehab here."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the same with ex-Sheffield United defender Enda Stevens, 35, who started training with Town in pre-season but injured his calf early on and did not feature in any friendly matches.

Webb added: “When they (Donacien and Stevens) get fit, that (will they sign?) will be a question for the powers that be.”

And Tyrone Williams is another player who was listed in the ‘negotiations’ category, but his situation was complicated by the serious neck injury he suffered against Swindon Town. Thankfully, the defender is on the mend and is making progress.

Webb added: "It is great to see him walking, doing weights and on the rowing machine. He is probably one of the most strong-willed individuals that I have come across.”

Chesterfield start their League Two campaign on Saturday at home to Barrow.