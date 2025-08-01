Former Ipswich Town and Sheffield United out-of-contract defenders still with Chesterfield

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 1st Aug 2025, 15:25 BST
Janoi Donacien. Picture: Tina Jenner.placeholder image
Janoi Donacien. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Jonai Donacien and Enda Stevens are still with Chesterfield, it has been confirmed.

Former Ipswich Town defender Donacien signed for the Spireites on a short-term deal in January but was ruled out for the rest of the season in March after suffering a hamstring injury. The club listed him as a player they were ‘in negotiations with’ at the end of the campaign. At the moment he is still working his way back to full fitness and then a decision will probably be taken after that.

“He is getting closer to fitness,” assistant manager Danny Webb told BBC Radio Sheffield. “Obviously he got injured playing for us so it is only right that he does his rehab here."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is the same with ex-Sheffield United defender Enda Stevens, 35, who started training with Town in pre-season but injured his calf early on and did not feature in any friendly matches.

Webb added: “When they (Donacien and Stevens) get fit, that (will they sign?) will be a question for the powers that be.”

And Tyrone Williams is another player who was listed in the ‘negotiations’ category, but his situation was complicated by the serious neck injury he suffered against Swindon Town. Thankfully, the defender is on the mend and is making progress.

Webb added: "It is great to see him walking, doing weights and on the rowing machine. He is probably one of the most strong-willed individuals that I have come across.”

Chesterfield start their League Two campaign on Saturday at home to Barrow.

Related topics:Ipswich TownEnda StevensChesterfieldSheffield UnitedSpireites

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice