Former Heanor Town keeper James Belshaw targets promotion after joining Bristol Rovers

Former Heanor keeper James Belshaw has joined Bristol Rovers. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Belshaw (30) joined Heanor Town as a 16-year-old from Notts County.

He played for the club for three seasons before leaving to join US Collegiate side Duke University.

But he made his name at Harrogate Town where he played 166 times and won two promotions as the Yorkshiremen were promoted to the EFL.

Belshaw said: “It's been a rapid progression over the last three or four years playing across three different leagues.

"The gaffer has outlined his expectations of what he wants for me and the club.

"I am used to playing in big games with Harrogate and with pressure. That is what footballers want.