News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Former Gillingham midfielder signs new contract at Chesterfield

Chesterfield midfielder Darren Oldaker has signed an extended contract.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 4th Jul 2023, 17:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 17:33 BST
Darren Oldaker.Darren Oldaker.
Darren Oldaker.

The 24-year-old has penned a new deal until summer 2025.

The former Gillingham man had one year left to run on the contract he signed last summer after joining from Dorking Wanderers.

Oldaker impressed last season in his first year at the Blues and he is delighted to sign on the dotted line.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I’m absolutely buzzing,” he explained. “There is not a place I’d rather be more at than Chesterfield.

Most Popular

“My first season probably was better than I was expecting. Played a lot more games than I imagined. Looking to do it again this year.

“It’s a big year for us and I think that we can do it. We’ve definitely been bringing in a lot of experience.”

He added: “I couldn’t wait to come back [to pre-season]. I’m looking forward to it; it will be tough, but we’ve got to get it done.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chesterfield are in action on Tuesday night in a friendly against Matlock Town.

Related topics:GillinghamChesterfield ChesterfieldChesterfieldBluesMatlock Town