Darren Oldaker.

The 24-year-old has penned a new deal until summer 2025.

The former Gillingham man had one year left to run on the contract he signed last summer after joining from Dorking Wanderers.

Oldaker impressed last season in his first year at the Blues and he is delighted to sign on the dotted line.

"I’m absolutely buzzing,” he explained. “There is not a place I’d rather be more at than Chesterfield.

“My first season probably was better than I was expecting. Played a lot more games than I imagined. Looking to do it again this year.

“It’s a big year for us and I think that we can do it. We’ve definitely been bringing in a lot of experience.”

He added: “I couldn’t wait to come back [to pre-season]. I’m looking forward to it; it will be tough, but we’ve got to get it done.”

