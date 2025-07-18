New Spireites signing Luke Butterfield says he is excited to show what he can do.

The central midfielder, 21, has penned a two-year deal at Chesterfield after impressing on trial during pre-season. The former Everton youngster has featured in friendlies against Matlock Town, Burton Albion, Nottingham Forest and Europa Point and has done enough to earn himself a deal.

He said: “It’s a pleasure to finally get the deal sorted. I’m excited for the season ahead. I came in (on trial) and my main goal was just to impress the staff. It looks like I have to receive a deal. I’m excited to showcase what I can do.”

The Scotland youth international did not make a senior appearance for Everton but did play in the EFL Trophy and for the academy. He becomes Town’s eighth summer signing.

Luke Butterfield. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Paul Cook confirmed Butterfield would be signing earlier this week before the friendly against Europa Point and the club has now announced the move. It remains to be seen whether Butterfield is one who Cook and his staff see as someone who can challenge for a place in the team now or in the future.

Butterfield joined the Toffees from Blackburn Rovers in 2014. He signed his first professional contract at Everton in 2020, penning a three-year deal. He then signed a fresh contract to summer 2025 before being released.

Butterfield had been hoping to go out on loan in January but an injury niggle prevented him from doing so. But the midfielder returned to action and got the opportunity to play in Everton’s stunning new 52,000 capacity stadium in a ‘test event’ ahead of its official opening this season.

He is summer signing number eight after Zach Hemming, Devan Tanton, Adam Lewis, Ryan Stirk, Matt Dibley-Dias, Dilan Markanday and Lee Bonis.

Chesterfield’s next pre-season game is away at Alfreton on Saturday (3pm).