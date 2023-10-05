Former England, Newcastle United, Ipswich Town and West Ham midfielder Kieron Dyer undergoes successful liver transplant operation
The former England and Newcastle United midfielder, 44, officially joined Chesterfield’s coaching team in the summer after a spell at the club last season.
He has not been around for several weeks and he has now released a statement about his ‘life-changing news.’
Dyer was diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis, a chronic liver condition that has no cure, in 2019.
He said: “Ever since that day, I knew that I would require a transplant. Three months ago, I was admitted to the Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge. A fortnight ago came the life-changing news that I was to be the recipient of a new liver, and would swiftly undergo a transplant. This morning I was discharged from hospital.
"I know that the liver I have been given has come from someone of a similar age to myself and that is truly heartbreaking. It is the generosity and kindness of others that gives those in my position a chance, and I will ensure I make the most of it. The gratitude I feel for the position I find myself in, has no bounds and I feel blessed to leave hospital feeling healthier than ever.”
Dyer says that his ‘appreciation’ for the care he received from everyone at the hospital ‘goes beyond words’ and that he will ‘never forget them’.
He also said that he returns home with an ‘optimistic outlook’ that he ‘worried would never return’.
He added: “Strangely, football has been even more important to me during this time. I have watched more games from my hospital bed in the last three months than in any other period of my life.
"I want to thank my hometown club Ipswich Town who have been in regular contact with me, and also Chesterfield, where I am on the coaching staff after joining towards the end of last season. A particular thank you to the manager Paul Cook, who has given me the ability to contribute, even from hospital, where I’ve watched every fixture as the lads have made their way to the top of the National League table.
“In due course I look forward to returning to coaching and media work, but I respectfully ask for privacy for myself and my family at this time as I strive to make what I hope will be a full recovery.”