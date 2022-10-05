The left-back took aim from distance early in the second-half to pull a goal back for the Spireites who trailed three-nil against Dagenham and Redbridge, eventually losing 3-2.

Horton’s goal means Town now have 13 different scorers so far this season.

“It is always good to get your first goal for a club, it is just a shame that we lost the game so it is a disappointing one,” he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

Branden Horton scored his first Chesterfield goal against Dagenham and Redbridge. Picture: Tina Jenner.

"Going three-nil down you are always giving yourself a tough mountain to climb. We came out in the second-half and got an early goal and tried to push on, we got the second but we just ran out of time to get a third.

"I thought we created a lot of chances to score but it just wasn’t for us.

"We need to move the ball quicker, we got in behind quite a lot, we crossed a lot of balls into the box but it just did not fall to us.

"It just wasn’t our day and we have got to move on.

"It (the dressing room) is down after back-to-back defeats but we have got to pick ourselves up again. We have gone 10 games unbeaten and we have got to get back to what we were doing before and start winning games again."

Horton arrived on a free transfer from Doncaster Rovers in the summer and he has started every game so far.

"It is very enjoyable,” he said of his time at Town so far.

"It is good to get minutes, hopefully I can keep playing and get a few more goals under my belt.

