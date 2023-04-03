The 26-year-old has scored six goals and claimed 13 assists in 45 appearances.

The former Doncaster Rovers man was rewarded for his performances with a new contract in October until summer 2024.

He said: “I am feeling really good. I am feeling fit and strong. I feel like my game is in a good place. I am sure I will be on the scoresheet again and get a few more assists. I would like to so (that there is more to come).”

Liam Mandeville.

Chesterfield would have gone third with a win on Saturday but they were held to a 0-0 draw at Maidenhead United, a result that keeps them behind Woking by just one goal.

Asked if it was a missed opportunity, Mandeville said: “Absolutely. We have got to be coming here and winning the game. It was a great opportunity to go third. But we have come out with a point and we have come here many times and come out with absolutely nothing so you have got to take the positives.”

Andy Dallas missed a one-on-one in the second-half and Mandeville had plenty of sympathy for his team-mate.

“It happens,” he explained. “I have missed plenty of sitters in my time. We all have. He will dust himself off. He is getting the opportunities, that is the main thing. It is when you don’t get the opportunities that you should be worried.”

On the performance overall, Mandeville said that Town were the dominant team.

“In years gone by, they (Maidenhead) have made it more chaotic and that is what they are good at,” he said.

“We got into some good areas but we just needed a bit more quality, which we do have, and will produce in games to come.

“That (the cutting edge) is something we will work on. We are always working on getting in those areas, getting quality crosses into the box, but we did not do enough of that today.”

The Blues host relegation-threatened York City on Friday before travelling to Dagenham and Redbridge on Monday.