Jamie Ward is the new permanent boss at Ilkeston Town.

Ward, 36, took over as interim manager following the departure of Martin Carruthers earlier this month.

Alongside assistant Ben Turner, who has also been confirmed as remaining in that role, the duo guided Ilkeston to their first league win of the season with a 4-1 success at Coalville Town on September 13.

The Robins were knocked out of the FA Cup on Tuesday night on penalties by Anstey Nomads in a second qualifying round replay, but Robins chairman and owner David Hilton has been impressed by the duo’s impact so far.

He said: “I cannot praise Jamie and Ben enough as they have had a really positive impact on the squad. They are the right people to take us forward.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ward joined the playing squad at Ilkeston during the summer and was a regular in the team until being injured.

Last season he was part of Buxton’s title-winning squad along with Turner in the NPL Premier Division. Prior to that he enjoyed a long career in the Football League, making nearly 500 appearances for the likes of Derby, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and Chesterfield.