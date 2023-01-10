Former Derby County, Burton Albion and Notts County goalkeeper signs for Matlock Town

Saul Deeney has vast experience as a professional and semi-pro goalkeeper.

The Gladiators’ regular number one Jim Pollard received a red card in the defeat at Gainsborough on Bank Holiday Monday and will be suspended for the Gladiators’ next game.

Deeney, 39, stands at 6’1” and was born in Northern Ireland. His football career began at Notts County where he made 42 appearances, having loan spells at Ilkeston, Gresley Rovers and Hull City.

He joined Burton Albion in October 2005 and played for the Brewers in their two televised FA Cup third round games versus Manchester United, keeping a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw before United ran out 5-0 winners at Old Trafford.

Deeney was back at Notts County during the summer of 2006 before again returning to Burton Albion after a brief loan spell at Hucknall Town.

He then joined Derby County where he played three times, before leaving in January 2014 to play for Institute in the NIFL Premiership, but retired after only three games to become a coach back at Notts County. He came out of retirement in 2015 to become first choice goalkeeper at Basford United and he has since played for Coalville Town and Ilkeston Town, winning a Championship medal with the Robins last season.