Goalkeeper Kelle Roos has joined Notts County on a free transfer from Italian side Triestina.

Dutch goalkeeper Kelle Roos has joined Notts County on a free transfer from Italian side Triestina.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Derby County and Aberdeen stopper has joined the Magpies on a two year deal and will brings strong experience having played most of his career in the Sky Bet Championship and Scottish Premiership.

County Director of Football Roberto Gagliardi said: “I’ve known Kelle for a long time and have always admired his attributes and professionalism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Like many goalkeepers, he improved significantly throughout his 20s and, despite now being 33, he’s in fantastic physical condition and arguably at his peak.

“Our goalkeeper coach, Steve Collis, shares my high opinion of Kelle, who is an experienced and dominant presence - as well as a goalkeeper who’s comfortable playing out from the back.”

The former PSV Eindhoven youngster’s career began in earnest when he moved to England to sign for Nuneaton Town in 2014.

His impressive performances immediately drew the attention of a host of big clubs, including Liverpool with whom he spent time on trial, before Derby won the battle for his signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initially number two to Lee Grant, Roos built his experience with cup appearances before spending time on loan in the Championship with Rotherham United and in League Two with AFC Wimbledon, for whom he kept a clean sheet in their play-off final victory against Plymouth Argyle at Wembley.

Further loans in League Two with Bristol Rovers and Port Vale followed, as well as a brief spell in League One with Plymouth, before an injury to Scott Carson saw Frank Lampard give Roos a run of league games which ended with him playing in the 2019 play-off final against Aston Villa.

Roos went on to spend another three years at Pride Park before joining Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen upon the expiration of his contract, joining up with former Notts men Cal Roberts and Jayden Richardson

He made an immediate impact at Pittodrie, keeping 13 clean sheets in 31 appearances as his new side qualified for Europe by finishing third, leading his manager Barry Robson to hail him as the best goalkeeper in the Scottish top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roos played in both the Scottish League Cup final and Scottish Cup semi-final the following season, as well as against the likes of Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Conference League, before departing the club last summer having kept 30 clean sheets in 90 appearances.

He spent last season in Serie C with Triestina, keeping 14 clean sheets despite what transpired to be a season of struggle for the Italian outfit, and now returns to the East Midlands with us.