Former Colchester United goalkeeper Sam Hornby has joined Chesterfield for their pre-season training camp in Spain.

The Spireites met up on Saturday to undergo some fitness tests before flying out to Spain for some warm weather training this week.

Manager Paul Cook puts great importance on such trips for building camaraderie between the current players and the new ones who have been signed over the summer.

The Blues will not be playing any friendlies while they are out there but they will be working extremely hard with double and triple sessions pencilled in.

With Ryan Boot the only senior goalkeeper on the books, Town have taken along former Colchester United, Bradford City and Kidderminster Harriers stopper Hornby with them.

It is unclear whether Hornby, who is the son of Chesterfield’s head of recruitment, Neil, is officially on trial or whether it is a more relaxed agreement between the two parties.

Hornby, 29, has also played for Brackley Town, Port Vale, Chester, AFC Fylde and he had a short loan spell at Solihull Moors last season.

Chesterfield do need another keeper following the end of Harry Tyrer’s loan and the release of Luke Chadwick. It is no secret that Spireites would like to re-sign Tyrer and the Everton man also said he would be open to returning but the Toffees may want to take a closer look at him themselves or send him out on loan again higher up the football pyramid.