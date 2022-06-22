Centre-back Jamie Robinson, 20, has joined Irish Premiership side Cliftonville.

He was in the Spireites academy last season in the under-21s and had a loan spell at Sheffield FC.

Semi-professional Cliftonville finished second last season in the NIFL Premiership, the top division of Northern Ireland’s Football League, missing out on the title by one point to Linfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Spireites academy youngster Jamie Robinson. Picture: Cliftonville FC.

"It’s great to get the deal done and have my future sorted out very quickly after coming back home,” Robinson said.

“I know I’m walking into a changing room full of quality players and I’m looking forward to being a part of that and helping the team challenge. I know a few of the players from Maiden City Academy and they’re a good bunch, which is always a help when you move to a new club.