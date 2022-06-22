Centre-back Jamie Robinson, 20, has joined Irish Premiership side Cliftonville.
He was in the Spireites academy last season in the under-21s and had a loan spell at Sheffield FC.
Semi-professional Cliftonville finished second last season in the NIFL Premiership, the top division of Northern Ireland’s Football League, missing out on the title by one point to Linfield.
"It’s great to get the deal done and have my future sorted out very quickly after coming back home,” Robinson said.
“I know I’m walking into a changing room full of quality players and I’m looking forward to being a part of that and helping the team challenge. I know a few of the players from Maiden City Academy and they’re a good bunch, which is always a help when you move to a new club.
“Cliftonville had a great season last year so there will probably be higher expectations going into the coming season but that’s something I’m pleased to be a part of.”