Former Chesterfield youngster Jake Beesley rewarded for goalscoring form with move to Blackpool
Former Chesterfield youngster Jake Beesley has got himself a move to a Championship club.
The 25-year-old has left League Two Rochdale to join Blackpool for an undisclosed fee.
The striker, who started his career at the Spireites and made 11 appearances in total, has been in fine form this season, scoring 12 goals in 26 outings.
He has signed a three-and-a-half year contract with the Tangerines, with the club also having an option to extend it by a further year.
After leaving Chesterfield in 2017, the forward signed for Salford City and also played for Solihull Moors before joining Dale.
On signing for Blackpool, who are 12th in the table, Beesley said: It’s a great fit for myself and I can’t wait to get started. This season has been a good goalscoring one for me and I feel like I’m ready to make the step up and help the team.”