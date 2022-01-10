The 25-year-old has left League Two Rochdale to join Blackpool for an undisclosed fee.

The striker, who started his career at the Spireites and made 11 appearances in total, has been in fine form this season, scoring 12 goals in 26 outings.

He has signed a three-and-a-half year contract with the Tangerines, with the club also having an option to extend it by a further year.

Jake Beesley pictured playing for Chesterfield.

After leaving Chesterfield in 2017, the forward signed for Salford City and also played for Solihull Moors before joining Dale.