Former Chesterfield winger taken to hospital after colliding with advertising board during Rochdale match
The 23-year-old was playing for Rochdale against AFC Fylde when he collided with an advertising board in the second-half.
The match was halted for about 10 minutes as the winger received treatment before being carried away on a stretcher.
After the game, Rochdale said: “We can confirm that Jesurun Uchegbulam is in a stable condition and is currently on his way to hospital. We'll bring you a further update on his condition in due course. We're all with you, Jes.”
Rochdale boss Jim McNulty said he would be going to the hospital to check on him. He added: "The fans were amazing. I am so glad that Jes was close to them when it happened. No matter what we think about today my mind only goes back to Jes. The game was irrelevant when that happened.”
The Coasters, who won the match at Mill Farm 2-0, also sent their support. They said: “We'd like to send our best wishes to Jesurun Uchegbulam and the whole of the Rochdale squad following Jesurun's injury this afternoon. Some things are more important than football.”
Uchegbulam signed for Chesterfield in summer 2022 from Matlock Town. He spent one season at the Spireites before being sold to Rochdale last August.