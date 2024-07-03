Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Chesterfield winger Jesurun Uchegbulam has signed for a new club.

The 23-year-old has left Rochdale to join another National League side in Oldham Athletic, where he has penned a one-year deal.

The speedy wideman caught the eye of Spireites manager Paul Cook in a pre-season friendly against Matlock Town two years ago.

The Nigerian made the move from the Gladiators shortly after and ended up making 38 appearances, scoring twice, before he was allowed to sign for Rochdale 12 months later. Town did insert a sell-on clause, but his latest switch appears to be a free transfer.

Jesurun Uchegbulam.

Uchegbulam, once of AC Milan as a kid, played 32 times for Rochdale last season, scoring once, as they finished 11th.

His new club, Oldham, finished one place and one point above them. He becomes their fifth summer signing.

Latics boss, Micky Mellon, told the Oldham Times: “Jes caught my eye when he played against us at Rochdale, he made a real impact and I was surprised he had not come onto my radar before as a manager.

“From that moment on, I’ve kept a close eye on him and earmarked him as someone I’d like to work with. He’s young and he’s got all the attributes to be a top player."