Former Chesterfield winger signs for Oldham Athletic
The 23-year-old has left Rochdale to join another National League side in Oldham Athletic, where he has penned a one-year deal.
The speedy wideman caught the eye of Spireites manager Paul Cook in a pre-season friendly against Matlock Town two years ago.
The Nigerian made the move from the Gladiators shortly after and ended up making 38 appearances, scoring twice, before he was allowed to sign for Rochdale 12 months later. Town did insert a sell-on clause, but his latest switch appears to be a free transfer.
Uchegbulam, once of AC Milan as a kid, played 32 times for Rochdale last season, scoring once, as they finished 11th.
His new club, Oldham, finished one place and one point above them. He becomes their fifth summer signing.
Latics boss, Micky Mellon, told the Oldham Times: “Jes caught my eye when he played against us at Rochdale, he made a real impact and I was surprised he had not come onto my radar before as a manager.
“From that moment on, I’ve kept a close eye on him and earmarked him as someone I’d like to work with. He’s young and he’s got all the attributes to be a top player."
While Uchegbulam added: “I’m a pacey winger who likes a trick or two and I want to try to get the fans out of their seats. I’m still young and if things click for me, I feel like I can add more goals and assists to my name.”
