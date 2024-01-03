News you can trust since 1855
Former Chesterfield winger discharged from hospital after advertising board collision

Ex-Spireite Jesurun Uchegbulam has been discharged from hospital.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 09:52 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 09:53 GMT
The winger collided with an advertising board while playing for Rochdale against AFC Fylde on New Year’s Day.

The 23-year-old was carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital but he has now been released.

A video posted online shows Uchegbulam dribbling down the wing at pace seconds before the incident happens.

Jesurun Uchegbulam.

It caused the match, which AFC Fylde won 2-0, to be paused for 10 minutes.

In their latest update, Rochdale said on Tuesday: “We can confirm that Jesurun Uchegbulam was discharged from hospital last night.

“X-rays revealed he didn't sustain any fractures, but further medical advice will be sought in the coming days with regards to his injuries.

“We're with you, Jes.”

The Nigerian was bought by Chesterfield in summer 2022 from Matlock Town after he impressed in a friendly against the Spireites. He was then sold to Rochdale last August.

