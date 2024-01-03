Ex-Spireite Jesurun Uchegbulam has been discharged from hospital.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The winger collided with an advertising board while playing for Rochdale against AFC Fylde on New Year’s Day.

The 23-year-old was carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital but he has now been released.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A video posted online shows Uchegbulam dribbling down the wing at pace seconds before the incident happens.

Jesurun Uchegbulam.

It caused the match, which AFC Fylde won 2-0, to be paused for 10 minutes.

In their latest update, Rochdale said on Tuesday: “We can confirm that Jesurun Uchegbulam was discharged from hospital last night.

“X-rays revealed he didn't sustain any fractures, but further medical advice will be sought in the coming days with regards to his injuries.

“We're with you, Jes.”