Former Spireite Tom Denton has joined Alfreton Town.

The experienced National League player left Spireites in the summer after making 78 appearances for the club over four seasons.

He is no stranger to Alfreton Town having made 12 appearances during two brief spells at the Impact Arena.

Denton will face his former team-mates on Tuesday when Chesterfield host Alfreton.