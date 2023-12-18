Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Striker Levi Amantchi, 23, has signed for the second-placed Ravens for an undisclosed fee after they triggered a clause in his contract at National League South Maidstone United.

The forward has scored 20 goals in all competitions this season after joining from Brackley Town in the summer. His performances helped Maidstone to fourth in the table and to the FA Cup third round. He was voted the club’s player of the month in September and November.

Amantchi spent three years at Chesterfield, making 14 appearances, before being let go in 2020. He has since also played for Blyth Spartans and Braintree Town.

Bromley are currently second in the table, eight points behind the Spireites, who have two games in hand. The two sides face each other in February.

Maidstone club director of football, Bill Williams, said: “Let me say from the outset that we are all very disappointed to see Levi go and I know that view will be shared by everyone at our club. He’s been a revelation this season and his goals have played a crucial part in our league and cup success to date.