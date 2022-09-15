The 32-year-old has penned a deal until the end of the 2023/2024 season with Derbyshire neighbours Buxton, who are currently 18th in the National League North.

The move is a bit of suprise after the forward only signed for National League side York City this summer after leaving Boreham Wood.

He made just one start for the Minstermen, who are sitting in the last play-off spot at the moment after winning promotion last season, and four appearances in total.

Former Chesterfield striker Scott Boden.

Boden, who made more than 150 appearances in two previous spells at Town, will wear the number 25 shirt at the Bucks and he could make his debut at home to Chester this Saturday.

Director of football David Brindley said: "Scott is just what we need to help convert the chances we are creating into goals and league points. I feel sure he will quickly become a favourite