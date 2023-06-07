News you can trust since 1855
Former Chesterfield striker recommended new signing to Spireites

Former Spireites striker Tom Denton has revealed he recommended new signing Bailey Hobson to Chesterfield.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 7th Jun 2023, 14:57 BST- 2 min read

Denton and Hobson were team-mates at Alfreton last season.

Hobson, 20, is a goalscoring midfielder and he has signed a two-year contract.

“Honestly, I can’t express how nice a lad he is,” Denton told the Spireites’ official club website.

Bailey Hobson.Bailey Hobson.
Bailey Hobson.
“He’s superb and full of energy and life. He’s also well-grounded and hardworking.

“To go from the building site to the Technique Stadium is pretty impressive – you only get there from working hard and putting the effort in.”

Hobson has scored 18 goals in the last two seasons and he will be hoping to repeat those numbers at the Blues.

Denton continued: “He scores goals from midfield and I have no doubt he’ll continue to do that; he’s got so much quality.

“He scores goals from distances lots too when teams sit in, which is a great attribute to have.

“He’ll be at the front of the pre-season running too, that’s for sure. He can pass, play and score. He’s top class.

“I think he will add a little bit of no-fear football to the team with plenty of driving runs, dribbles and hopefully plenty of goals.

“Off the pitch he’s well-mannered and will be like a sponge on the training pitch, absorbing information and wanting to learn and improve all the time.”

‘Dents’ believes Hobson has a bright future ahead of him and that is why he recommended him to Chesterfield.

“I believe Bailey is one of the best young players in the National League North over the past two years,” he added.

“He’s had plenty of interest from EFL clubs so for me it’s a great pick up for Chesterfield.

“I rate him so highly, he’s some player. I even mentioned him to the staff when I came to the last game of the season!”

