The 20-year-old came through the Chesterfield academy but was released in the summer.

The forward was in former manager John Pemberton’s plans at the start of last season, scoring twice in a 4-0 win against Woking.

But Rawson did not feature at all when James Rowe was appointed in November and was loaned out to Alfreton Town and then Bradford Park Avenue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Rawson.

“I am really happy to be signing and I cannot wait to get the season underway,” Rawson said after joining the National League North club.

Manager Mark Bower said: “Luke will be a great addition to our squad and is another young player looking to advance his career with us.