The 26-year-old has joined struggling Boreham Wood on loan for the rest of the season.

The forward banged in the goals for the Spireites, scoring 32 times in 51 appearances, earning himself a move to League One Peterborough United a year ago in January 2023.

But he didn’t start a single league game for Posh and he was loaned out to fellow League One side Fleetwood Town for this season, but again he has not had many minutes, starting just once in the league.

Kabongo Tshimanga. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

‘Kabs’ has now been recalled from his loan at Fleetwood and is back in the National League with his old club Boreham, who sold him to Chesterfield in August 2021 for a fee of about £250,000.

When selling him to Peterborough, the Spireites negotiated a sell-on clause, meaning they will get 20% of any profits Posh make on him.

Tshimanga could face Town at the SMH Group Stadium when Boreham visit on March 23.

Wood boss, Luke Garrard, who worked with him at the club previously, described his return as a ‘huge addition.’