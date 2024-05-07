Former Chesterfield striker believes his old club could follow in Wrexham's footsteps

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Red Dragons won the National League title in 2023 and have been promoted again to League One this year.

The Spireites don’t have the same resources as the Hollywood owners at the Racecourse Ground, but Denton doesn’t see why they can’t do something similar.

"I am absolutely delighted for them,” Town’s former striker said. “It is a great club. I loved my four years there and I am delighted that they are back where they belong. They could do a Wrexham and go back-to-back.”

Tom Denton. Picture Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD.

‘Dents’ who played for the Blues between 2018 and 2022, always watches his former club when they are on the TV and has been back to do some commentaries since he departed.

After leaving Chesterfield in summer 2022, he rejoined his old club Alfreton Town before joining Guiseley a year later, who finished 10th in the Northern Premier League this season.

The dad-of-two, who has now made more than 700 appearances during his 17-year career, is waiting to find out what the future holds for him but he has no plans to hang up his boots yet.

Before joining Chesterfield, Denton was a plasterer and he has returned to that trade with his own business, combining it with training two nights a week with Guiseley.

During his professional days, like most footballers he would have a nap in the afternoon before a night game, but there’s no time for that now as he goes straight from work to matches, which he thinks actually makes him feel sharper.