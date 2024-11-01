Sam Clucas scored 12 goals in 49 games for Spireites in the 2014/15 before he was sold to Hull City.

Former Spireites midfielder Sam Clucas is back in the National League after signing for Oldham Athletic.

Clucas played a key role in the 2014/15 season as Spireites made the League One play-offs before falling short against Preston North End.

That form saw Clucas join Championship side Hull City, before spells in the Premier League with Hull and Swansea.

The winger was a free agent after leaving Rotherham United at the end of last season and had been training with Oldham.

Speaking to the Oldham website, Clucas said: “I’m delighted to sign and finally get this done. I’ve been training with the group for a couple of weeks now and it’s a great group to come into.

“There’s a mix of experience and youth, and the manager is great to work with so this is an exciting opportunity.

“It’s obviously a massive club that shouldn’t be at the level they are, so if I can come in and share my experience with the lads then hopefully we can achieve some success.”

