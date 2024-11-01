Former Chesterfield, Stoke City, Hull City and Swansea City midfielder Sam Clucas signs for National League side Oldham Athletic

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 1st Nov 2024, 08:16 BST
Updated 1st Nov 2024, 08:17 BST
Sam Clucas scored 12 goals in 49 games for Spireites in the 2014/15 before he was sold to Hull City.placeholder image
Sam Clucas scored 12 goals in 49 games for Spireites in the 2014/15 before he was sold to Hull City.
Former Spireites midfielder Sam Clucas is back in the National League after signing for Oldham Athletic.

Clucas played a key role in the 2014/15 season as Spireites made the League One play-offs before falling short against Preston North End.

That form saw Clucas join Championship side Hull City, before spells in the Premier League with Hull and Swansea.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The winger was a free agent after leaving Rotherham United at the end of last season and had been training with Oldham.

Speaking to the Oldham website, Clucas said: “I’m delighted to sign and finally get this done. I’ve been training with the group for a couple of weeks now and it’s a great group to come into.

“There’s a mix of experience and youth, and the manager is great to work with so this is an exciting opportunity.

“It’s obviously a massive club that shouldn’t be at the level they are, so if I can come in and share my experience with the lads then hopefully we can achieve some success.”

Get more Spireites news over on our website.

Related topics:National LeagueStoke CitySwansea CityHull CityChesterfieldRotherham UnitedLeague OneOldham
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice