Former Chesterfield, Solihull Moors and Chester striker signs for National League North club
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 31-year-old had his Spireites contract cancelled by mutual consent last week after three years at the club. He made 65 appearances, scoring 21 times, including against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup.
The forward, who struggled with injuries for large parts of his time at the club, had not played for Town this season.
He has now signed for Darlington, who are third from bottom of the National League North.
The Quakers say the forward has overcome his injury problems and has passed a medical but will need a ‘mini pre-season’ to get him up to speed. They say he won’t be involved in Tuesday night’s match against Chorley.
On signing, he said: "I left Chesterfield last week and I have been in talks with a few clubs but I know the manager here really well from my days at Kidderminster and Grimsby and we have always stayed in touch.
"Obviously I have not played for quite a while now, my last appearance was April this year, but I have been keeping myself fit to make sure I am ready when called upon. At the minute I am raring to go. I just want to get back on the pitch and show everyone what I can do. I feel like I have got a lot to give to the game.”
Darlington boss, Josh Gowling, added: “I played with him at two clubs. I have been trying to sign him for a few years. He has got goals in him, he is physical, he will be good in the air and link the play. It is a really big coup for the football club. We had a good chat about getting his career back on track. I know that I can get the best out of him. It will take a while for him to bed in, we need to get him up to scratch fitness-wise.”