Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 31-year-old had his Spireites contract cancelled by mutual consent last week after three years at the club. He made 65 appearances, scoring 21 times, including against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup.

The forward, who struggled with injuries for large parts of his time at the club, had not played for Town this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has now signed for Darlington, who are third from bottom of the National League North.

Akwasi Asante.

The Quakers say the forward has overcome his injury problems and has passed a medical but will need a ‘mini pre-season’ to get him up to speed. They say he won’t be involved in Tuesday night’s match against Chorley.

On signing, he said: "I left Chesterfield last week and I have been in talks with a few clubs but I know the manager here really well from my days at Kidderminster and Grimsby and we have always stayed in touch.

"Obviously I have not played for quite a while now, my last appearance was April this year, but I have been keeping myself fit to make sure I am ready when called upon. At the minute I am raring to go. I just want to get back on the pitch and show everyone what I can do. I feel like I have got a lot to give to the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad