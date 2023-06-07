News you can trust since 1855
Former Chesterfield schoolboy Harry Maguire tipped for Manchester United departure with Tottenham Hotspur a possible destination

Harry Maguire looks set to leave Manchester United this summer after a frustrating campaign at Old Trafford.
By Mark Duffy
Published 7th Jun 2023, 15:15 BST- 1 min read

Maguire, once a pupil at St Mary's Catholic High School in Chesterfield, has struggled to hold down a place in United’s side under boss Erik ten Hag and is now expected to command a fee of around £35 million this summer.

New Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Posticoglou is believed to be a firm admirer of the 30-year-old and North London could be the destination for Maguire if the price is right.

According to the Daily Mail: “The centre-back is not pushing to leave United, but is keeping an open mind about his future as he enters the summer transfer window.

Harry Maguire could be set to leave Old Trafford.Harry Maguire could be set to leave Old Trafford.
Harry Maguire could be set to leave Old Trafford.
"Spurs are understood to have made checks on Maguire’s situation ahead of a potential move later this summer. Maguire is an option with Tottenham well placed to move should there be a collective decision to target a swoop for the experienced defender.

"Any move for Maguire is likely to be welcomed by Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who has a close relationship with his England team-mate. Of course, Kane’s future is also unclear with Real Madrid and United both vying for his signature this summer.

"Centre-back is an area of the pitch Tottenham will look to strengthen this summer; Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi another player of interest."

