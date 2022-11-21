The defender’s place in the starting line-up has been a big talking point leading up to the World Cup because he has not been playing regularly for Manchester United.

Many pundits have questioned whether Maguire should be starting, or even be included in the squad altogether, because of his lack of game-time and under-par form when he has featured.

But the 29-year-old, who attended St Mary’s Catholic High School in Upper Newbold, has been given the nod by manager Gareth Southgate.

Harry Maguire starts for England against Iran.

Harry’s brother Laurence, 25, plays for Chesterfield and will no doubt be watching his sibling in action.

The controversial World Cup in Qatar got underway on Sunday afternoon, with Ecuador beating the host nation 2-0.

England begin their campaign against Iran on Monday afternoon (1pm kick-off), before playing USA on Friday night (7.45pm) and Wales the following Tuesday (7.45pm).