Former Chesterfield schoolboy becomes world's most expensive defender after signing for Manchester United

Harry Maguire's move from Leicester City to Manchester United has seen the former Chesterfield schoolboy become the world's most expensive defender.

Maguire ended a summer-long transfer saga by penning a six-year deal at Old Trafford today (5th August) after months of speculation regarding his future.

The central defender moved to the Red Devils for a reported £80 million - eclipsing the £75m Liverpool paid Southampton for the services of Virgil Van Dijk in 2018.

"I am delighted to have signed for this great club," Maguire told manutd.com. "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Leicester and would like to thank everyone at the club, and the fans, for their fantastic support over the past two seasons. However, when Manchester United come knocking on your door, it is an incredible opportunity.

”From my conversations with the manager, I am excited about the vision and plans he has for the team. It’s clear to see that Ole is building a team to win trophies. I am now looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting the season started.”

England international Maguire, 26, who attended St Mary's school in Newbold, made more than 100 appearances for Sheffield United before he was snapped up by Hull City in 2014. Leicester paid £17m in 2017 and the £80m received from his sale to United this summer sees an incredible mark-up in two years.