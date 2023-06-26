News you can trust since 1855
Former Chesterfield, Plymouth Argyle, Peterborough United and Crewe Alexandra midfielder makes debut for Australian club

Former Spireite George Cooper has made his debut after signing for a semi-professional club in Australia.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 11:48 BST

Cooper, 26, joined Chesterfield last summer after leaving Plymouth Argyle.

But the midfielder struggled with injuries and made just nine appearances, including only two starts, before departing by mutual consent in January.

Cooper finished last season at Warrington Rylands in the Northern Premier League.

George Cooper. Picture: Tina Jenner.George Cooper. Picture: Tina Jenner.
George Cooper. Picture: Tina Jenner.
But he has now travelled to the other side of the world to continue his football journey, signing for semi-professional side Preston Lions in Melbourne.

Announcing his signing, the club said: "Hailing from Manchester and having played for Crewe Alexandra, Peterborough United, Plymouth Argyle and Chesterfield, George is a central midfielder that brings a wealth of experience, energy and a high football IQ."

On penning a deal, Cooper said: "I am excited to be linking up with such a big club, I’m here to do the job for the club, supporters and the coach that has welcomed me and been professional."

Cooper made his debut on Friday, playing almost an hour in a 1-1 draw against Melbourne City.

